Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,361 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 54,951,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,816,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.