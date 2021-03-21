Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,432 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $37,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of TAN traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $89.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,520. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.43. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

