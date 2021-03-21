Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

