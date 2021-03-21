Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after buying an additional 370,158 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 282,793 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,940,000.

SCHO remained flat at $$51.31 during midday trading on Friday. 699,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,085. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

