Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,046. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $73.27.

