Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

