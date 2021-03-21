Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4,944.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Garmin by 5,701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 318,819 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $125.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $133.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.86.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

