Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $309,000 Stock Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 248,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

IPKW opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $43.52.

