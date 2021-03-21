Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $252,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 510.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 912,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,766,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

