Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $863,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

