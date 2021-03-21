Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 885 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTF opened at $145.71 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $175.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

