Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 3,035 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 298.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock worth $2,046,869 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NEM opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

