PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSK shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE PSK traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.90. 2,635,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,413. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.36. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.68.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 271.74%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

