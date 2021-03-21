PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.87 Million

Analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will report $107.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $99.73 million. PQ Group reported sales of $361.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $557.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.01 million to $560.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $593.37 million, with estimates ranging from $582.81 million to $614.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PQG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PQG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.06. 429,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,954. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $18.90.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

