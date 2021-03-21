PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 950.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 243,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $138.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.53 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.26.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.