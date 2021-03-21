Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,187 shares of company stock valued at $376,243. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PLYA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,756,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,594. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

