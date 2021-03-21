Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Position Raised by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. Planet Fitness comprises approximately 9.0% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $547,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $78.35. 1,371,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

