Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Receives “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

PAGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

