Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $541.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,128.54 or 1.00012139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00036213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.14 or 0.00395821 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00288883 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00727618 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00075255 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005155 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,139,187 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.