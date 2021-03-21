Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

PSX opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

