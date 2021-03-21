Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Given New GBX 32 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
POG opened at GBX 26.05 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -260.50. Petropavlovsk has a 52-week low of GBX 15.34 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.08.
About Petropavlovsk
