Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Given New GBX 32 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

POG opened at GBX 26.05 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -260.50. Petropavlovsk has a 52-week low of GBX 15.34 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.08.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.