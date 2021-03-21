PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $38.07

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.07, but opened at $36.87. PetroChina shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 13,742 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PetroChina by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.