PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $38.07

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.07, but opened at $36.87. PetroChina shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 13,742 shares.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.
The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
