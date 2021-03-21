PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $423,290.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at $59,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,586,735 shares of company stock worth $55,895,506. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 109.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in PetIQ by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

