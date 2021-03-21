Peter Skene Purchases 400,000 Shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) Stock

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) insider Peter Skene acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($15,714.29).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15.
About Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group
Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.