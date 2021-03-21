Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.66 bln for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.63-0.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $23.22 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.