Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PBT stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.13. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

