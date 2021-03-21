Perennial Advisors LLC Takes Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.65. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

