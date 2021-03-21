Perennial Advisors LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 108,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $4,198,439.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FL opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

