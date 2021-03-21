Perennial Advisors LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $165,535,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,016,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $221.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $226.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

