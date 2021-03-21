Perennial Advisors LLC Takes $105,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,901,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,927,000 after purchasing an additional 645,794 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,793,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $538,000.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30.

