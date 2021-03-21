Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.22.

ROP opened at $395.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.36. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.86 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.