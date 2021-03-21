Perennial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.