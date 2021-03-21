Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 851 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

