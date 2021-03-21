Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 189 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 189 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,161 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,217,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

