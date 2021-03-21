pEOS Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $313.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $313.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.00460359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00065178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00058452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.94 or 0.00703368 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

