Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.78. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,650%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.58. 207,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.