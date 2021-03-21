Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

Shares of MSTR opened at $777.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $804.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.98. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6,475.33 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

