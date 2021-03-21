Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SBE opened at $23.51 on Friday. Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

About Switchback Energy Acquisition

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

