Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $562,000 in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 193,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phoenix Tree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phoenix Tree stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

