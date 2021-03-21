Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $696,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

