Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

