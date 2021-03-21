Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 245 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Lennar by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

Shares of LEN opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

