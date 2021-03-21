Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,547.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average is $123.64.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Cowen raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,722,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,584 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.