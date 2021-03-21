Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 216,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 131,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pearson by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Pearson by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares in the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.