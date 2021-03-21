Paul Beldin Sells 7,500 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AIRC opened at $43.04 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.83.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

