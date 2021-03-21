Partners Bancorp (PTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

PTRS stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

