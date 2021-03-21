Partners Bancorp (PTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
PTRS stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06.
About Partners Bancorp
