Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PK. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.55.

PK opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

