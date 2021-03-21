Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 291,854 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 545,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 165,784 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 707,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,763 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.