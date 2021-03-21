Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $639,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,508 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 29.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $125,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.88. 6,379,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.