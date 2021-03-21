Parametrica Management Ltd Sells 854 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Parametrica Management Ltd lessened its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $176.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,602. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

